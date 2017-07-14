NL Women’s T20 Softball Cricket Closing

The DMG Furniture North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will climax this weekend at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

Tomorrow, Optimistic Girls of Chateaubelair will meet Golden Girls of Fitz Hughes in the 2nd Qualifier for a place in Sunday’s Final where they will play against Attack Girls of Spring Village at 3.00 pm at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

The Presentation Ceremony is scheduled for a later date.

Before that match 10.00 am, a Southern Zone Team led by Michael Joseph will meet a Northern Zone Team to be Captain by Ronique La Borde in the curtain raiser match to mark the opening of the 2017 VINLEC North Leeward Cricket Championship.

The Southern Zone Team will feature players from Gordon Yard to Rose Bank, and the Northern Zone Team will comprise players from Petit Bordel to Fitz Hughes.









