A FIFA Women’s Grassroots Football Course will open officially at 9:00 this morning at the Headquarters of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation opposite St George’s Cathedral in Kingstown.

The main sessions of the course will take place at the Campden Park Playing Field from tomorrow to Sunday at 9:00a.m each day, and will be facilitated by FIFA officials, Stephanie Gabbert and Allison Gibson.

Thirty local coaches are expected to attend the Course.







