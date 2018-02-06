FORMER SVG CRICKETER & FOOTBALLER DEAD

The former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricketer and Footballer, Dougan Mc Cauly has passed. He died at his home in England on the weekend.

Mc Cauly was a fast bowler who had the ability to get the ball to lift off a good length posing a danger to batsmen. He played for the den, MAL-VERNS in the National Fraser Neckles of First Division Cricket Championship.

He was regarded as one of the finest goal-keepers that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has ever produced. Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines fast bowler and goal-keeper, Dougan Mc Cauly, died at age 84.







