High Park United whipped Vultures 80-46 yesterday afternoon in the second semi-final of the VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

High Park United will contest the Final against J & G Scorchers on Sunday 11th March, when Vultures and Young Strugglers will also meet to decide the Tournament’s third and fourth places.







