FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

X-CEED Sports Club and French Verandah X-CEED made winning starts to the 2018 FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

X-CEED Sports Club outplayed New Era Pepper Stars defeating them 26-8 in the 3rd Division Championship, while French Verandah X-CEED won from Eveready Future Stars 59-25 in the 2nd Division.

At the same venue this afternoon at 5:00, Sion Hill Juniors will meet Jaguars Netters in the 4th Division, and at 5:45, there will be a 2nd Division match between Green Hill Sports and Cultural Club and National Properties Netters.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related