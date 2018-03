In the Hairoun Biabou Football League, Greggs FC gained a 4-1 victory over Grove Street Ballers yesterday at the Biabou Playing Field.

Jerald Ashton, Kenford Collins, Orande James, and Romario Dennie scored the goals for Greggs FC, while Deomaji Samuel netted the goal for Grove Street Ballers.

In the other match, Brotherhood FC and Downstreet United played to a goalless draw.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Pride and Joy (1) will meet Walvaroo City also at the same venue.







