The FLOW National Netball Championships will resume this afternoon at the National Netball Center in New Montrose with two matches after a break for the Easter weekend.

The Under-16s will tackle Blue Horizon Pacers at 5:00 in the 3rd Division, and Twilight Trading X-CEED Sports Club will clash with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police at 5:45 in the 1st Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related