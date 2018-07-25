CBN/WINLOTT WINDWARDS SCHOOLS GAMES

Dominica made a winning start to the Volleyball Championship of the CBN/WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools Games at the Micoud Multi-Purpose Centre in St. Lucia on Monday when they beat Grenada 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.

St. Lucia also won their opening match by defeating St. Vincent and the Grenadines 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.

St. Lucia and Dominica won their matches in the Girls Basketball Championship at the Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Centre where Dominica defeated Grenada 43-14, and St. Lucia had the better of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a 54-14 win just before rain forced a pre-mature end to the game.

The Football Championship also got going on Monday when Grenada beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2-nil at the Marcellin Ground. Host St. Lucia and Dominica played to a goalless draw in Monday’s other Football match.







