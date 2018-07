In the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Pride and Joy defeated Hairoun Grove Street Ballers 3-2 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

Andrew Baptiste, Damian Richards and Orlando Trimmingham netted a goal each for Pride and Joy, while the goals for Hairoun Grove Street Ballers were scored by Jabari Cunningham and Ashwin Richards.

This afternoon’s match will feature Brotherhood F.C and Fair Hall United at 4:30 also at the Cane End Playing Field.







