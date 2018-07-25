NATIONAL MOBILISATION HOST ATHLETICS

The Ministry of National Mobilisation here and the Taiwo Foundation of the USA will host an information session on opportunities for Athletic Scholarships to the United States at the Michael Findlay Pavilion of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex tomorrow morning at 10:00.

The session is to provide a clearer understanding of the processes and procedures for athletes and coaches studying at Colleges and Universities in the United States of America.

The discussion will be led by Chairman of the Political Science Department of North Carolina Central University, who is head of the Education Committee of Taiwo Foundation, Professor Emmanuel ORIT-SE-JA for North Carolina Central University, and is the leader on the Education Committee of the Taiwo Foundation.







