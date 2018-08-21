BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

A goal each by Carlton “MONA” Dennie and Chad Balcombe gave SVG Port Authority a 2-1 victory over Bonadies yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Orlando Nanton netted the goal for Bonadies.

Earlier, A-DARE defeated Belfongo 3-2 in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

The goals for A-DARE were scored by Kamol Griffith and Lesberth Dickson, and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Belfongo.

Devonte Enville and Hero Sutherland netted a goal each for Belfongo.

This afternoon, at the Grammar School Playing Field, Largo Height will battle with System Three in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division at 3:00, and at 4:30, Corea’s Distribution Limited will clash with R & R Construction Transport and Works in the Firms Division.







