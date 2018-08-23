BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks beat Toni Combined Stores 2-nil yesterday afternoon in Firms Division match of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Daniel Patrick scored for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks, and they benefitted from an own goal scored by Toni Combined Stores.

Earlier, Volcanoes F.C defeated Unlimited Strikers 3-1 in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division. D’ Nelson Lewis scored twice and Chrishur Harry the other for Volcanoes F.C, while JOSH-WAYNE Gaymes converted the goal for Unlimited Strikers

At the Grammar School Playing Field this afternoon at 3:00, Sharpes United will tackle Layou in the SVG Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division and at 4:30, KFC will meet VINLEC in the Firms Division.







