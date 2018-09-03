AFNA AMERICAS NETBALL QUALIFIERS RESULTS

Trinidad and Tobago won the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifying Tournament at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium at Wildey in St. Michael, Barbados yesterday by beating Barbados 65-51 in their seventh and final game to play unbeaten with 14 points in the 8-nation Tournament, and qualify for the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England next year.

The win also gave Trinidad and Tobago the 2018 Americas Federation Netball Associations (AFNA) Title.

Barbados, who emerged as runners-up with 12 points after six wins and yesterday’s only defeat, also qualified for Netball World Cup 2019 showpiece.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines completed an 88-24 victory over Argentina yesterday to place 4th with 8 points, winning four matches and losing three. Grenada were third with 10 points from five wins and two defeats, while Canada finished 5th on 6 points after 3 wins and 4 defeats. The United States of America were 6th with 4 points from 2 wins and 5 defeats; St. Maarten 7th with 2 points after 1 win and 6 defeats, and in 8th position were Argentina who lost all seven matches.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related