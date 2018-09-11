BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks secured a 3-1 victory over Combined Banks yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Angus De Shong, Daniel Patrick and Komarron Haywood scored a goal each for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks and the goal for Combined Banks was scored by Sebastian Forde.

This afternoon at 4:30, Gaymes Pharmacy will meet Eveready Downstreet/Mini Mart Combined in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







