RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

KE-BEZ United and VUL-TE-REZ played to a two all draw yesterday in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Alistair Williams and Otis Hector netted a goal each for KE-BEZ United, while Jason Stephens and YA-ZEM Dascent scored the goals for VUL-TE-REZ.

On Saturday, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble secured a 3-1 victory over Highlanders. Esron Duke, Andrea Primus and DY-CA John netted a goal each for Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble and the goal for Highlanders was scored by Troy John.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Greggs F.C will meet WAC-KAN-DA at the same venue.







