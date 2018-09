The Barbados Senior Men football team will play the first of a 2-match friendly against St. Vincent and the Grenadines teams this evening at Vitoria Park at 7:30 when they come against a St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 team.

The second match on Sunday afternoon will be against a St. Vincent and the Grenadines Men’s Senior Team at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown at 4:00.

The 22-man Barbados team flew into St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related