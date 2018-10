Teon Westfield scored the only goal in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League as Predators (2) defeated Unlimited Strikers 1-0 at the Keartons Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will meet Glebe Strikers at the Kearton’s Playing Field.







