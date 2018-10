Arnos Vale Heat Seekers won a two-day, 5-team Basketball Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last weekend. Blue Chip was second, and All Saints Medical School third. The Tournament attracted sponsorship from Corea’s Distribution.

The Tournament is meant to be on-going, and is aimed at keeping basketball on the front burner.







