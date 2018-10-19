BARCLAYS SHIELD CRICKET LEAGUE

St Vincent and the Grenadines, Windward Islands and West Indies left-arm, fast bowler, Kenroy Peters took five wickets and scored 33 runs for Plenty Cricket Club in their first game for the season in the Barclays Shield League in Australia.

The defending champions, Riverside batted first and made 185 off 79.5 overs in the 80 overs a side match. Peters was Plenty Cricket Club’s most successful bowler taking 5-49, and Daniel Cook captured 3-19.

Peters with 33, then led the scoring for Plenty Cricket Club, and Gordon Zull scored 22, but the Club were dismissed for 88 in their innings.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related