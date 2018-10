Island Blends Success Radio and Star Girls won matches yesterday in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Island Blends Success Radio defeated New Ballers 25-13, and Star Girls beat Eveready Future Stars 34-21.

The Championship will continue on Monday at the same venue.







