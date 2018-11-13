NORTH LEEWARD T20

Defending Champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Ajuba of Spring Village will contest the semi-finals of the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket competition on Sunday after winning the semi-finals last weekend.

Ajuba of Spring Village defeated Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers by 152 runs.

The scores: Ajuba 211-5 off 20 overs (Casmond Walters 75, Chrisroy John 71), Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers 59 off 13.3 overs.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Robertson Surveying Future Legends of Rose Hall by 2 wickets.

The scores: Robertson Surveying Future Legends 141-6 off 20 overs (Christopher Howe 45 not out), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 144-8 off 19.5 overs (Rickford Walker 55, Rajiv Roberts 3-23).







