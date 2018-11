Walvaroo City defeated Dyie Fry Chicken 2-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time, to win the First Round of the Sion Hill Netball Committee’s Five-A-Side Football Showdown last weekend at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Four teams took part in the Competition.

The second round will be played on Sunday at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.







