ANTHONY FAMILY

One of St Vincent and the Grenadines leading Sports Administrators, Jules Anthony died early last Friday morning at his home in Clare Valley.

Anthony was the leading organiser for sports in the North Leeward Area, and news of his death sent shock waves throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the formal opening of the Bi-Annual General Meeting of the Windward Islands Cricket Umpires Association on Friday evening, a minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for Anthony. He died at age 65.







