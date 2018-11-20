BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Volcanoes advanced to the Knockout Final of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-Sponsored Under-19 Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship with a 1-nil victory over Layou yesterday at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Combined Banks 1-nil in the Knockout Quarter-finals of the Firms Division.

This afternoon at 4:25, Volcanoes (1) will meet System Three (2) in the Knockout semi-finals, of the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division.

Also, at 4:45, Eveready Down Street/Mini Mart Combined will play against Toni Combined Stores in the Firms Division Knockout Championship.

Matches are also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related