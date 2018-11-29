NORTH EAST FOORBALL

After three matches in the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, All Stars head the Premier Division with 15 points from 3 matches with 100% wins. Greggs F.C are on 12 points from 3 matches, having won 3 and lost 1. Chapmans F.C are also on 12 points from 3 wins and 2 losses.

In Group A of the 1st Division, Mt Grenan are in the lead on 12 points with 3 wins and a defeat. Owia United have 10 points from 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, with Mozambique on 9 points earned from 2 wins and 2 defeats.

Group B of the 1st Division is headed by Brownstown United with 10 points from 2 wins and a draw. North Union Combined are also on 10 points from 2 wins, a draw and a loss, with Overland on 7 points from 1 win, a draw and a defeat.

The teams in Group A of the Under-17 Championship have each played 4 matches. Greggs F.C is ahead with 7 points from 2 wins, a draw and a defeat. S. V United have 7 points also from 2 wins, a draw and a defeat, and Sparta F.C have 3 points having won 1 match and lost three.

Owia United is top of Group B of the Under-17 Championship. From 3 matches, they have 7 points with 2 wins and 1 defeat. Chapmans F.C is on 7 points from 3 matches with 2 wins and a loss, and DESCO are yet to score a point having ben beaten in 4 matches.

Under-13 Group A is headed by Owia United, 3 matches, won 2, and drawn 1 for 7 points. SV United, 3 matches, won 1, drawn 1, and lost 1 for 4 points and Sparta F.C 2 matches lost both, no point.

Under-13 Group B is led by DESCO, 3 matches which they won for their 9 points. Biabou United Girls 2 matches with 1 draw and a defeat, 1 point; and Owia United Girls 1 point also from 3 matches, 1 draw and 2 defeats.







