The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championships will close tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field with the Final of the Knock-out Championship between Star Girls and Island Blends Success Radio.

The Presentation Ceremony will be held following the Final.

