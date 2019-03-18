SVG TABLE TENNIS

The top national Table Tennis player here, Bob Ballantyne continued to show his form after winning the St Vincent and the Grenadines Monthly Table Tennis Assessment Competition on the weekend at the West St George Secondary School in Belair.

Ballantyne, who also won February’s Assessment Competition, defeated another top national player, Carlton Daniel in the final of Saturday’s Competition.

The competitions are part of the long term Development Programme of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association.







