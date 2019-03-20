SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE ROAD RELAY

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies dominated the Male and Female Categories of yesterday’s QuickCash St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 6-leg Road Relay.

The male team of Javiel Saxon, Simeon Greene, Khanroy Marshall, Troy Archibald, Arnel Horne and Kareem Harry, won the Male Division in the record time of 48 minutes, 54.47 seconds, breaking the old record of 51 minutes, 69.29 seconds established in 2016.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Male were in second position in the first leg, but after the first change-over, Marshall surged ahead and the team maintained the lead for the rest of the race.

Year One Technical and Vocational were second in 52 minutes, 05.06 seconds, with Year Two Technical and Vocational third in 52 minutes, 10.62 seconds.

In the female category, Year Two, Arts, Sciences and General Studies became the new champions after winning the race in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 17.17 seconds thanks to the efforts of their team comprising Keifer Bailey, Tamara Woodley, Rachel Dalton, Gabrielle Benn, Shanyah Peters and Kelsey Marshall led from start to win the race also in a new record time, eclipsing the old record of 1 hour, 8 minutes, 44.24 seconds set last year.

The Division of Nursing Education was second in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 28.55 seconds. Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies finished third in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 29.19 seconds.

The Community College’s Track and Field Heats will be held next Monday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, where the National Lotteries Authority Community College Athletics Championships will be held on 29th March.







