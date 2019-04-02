The FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Softball Cricket Championship took place last weekend, when Down Street Rivals, Novice, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, TK Auto Parts and Body Repair Challengers and Street Fighters won matches at the Richland Park Oval.

Down Street Rivals defeated Sopranos by 51 runs. The scores: Down Street Rivals 149 off 20 overs, Sopranos 98 off 8.5 overs.

Novice beat Clinchers by 12 runs. The scores: Novice 101 off 19.1 overs, Clinchers 89 off 19.5 overs.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won from Dr. Thomas Injectors by 10 wickets. The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 61 off 13.3 overs, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 65 without loss off 4.3 overs.

TK Auto Parts and Body Repair Challengers defeated Fully Loaded by 9 wickets. The scores: Fully Loaded 56 off 17.4, TK Auto Parts and Body Repair Challengers 59-1 off 6.2 overs.

Street Fighters beat Fairburn United by 48 runs. The scores: Street Fighters 164 off 19.5, Fairburn United 116 off 18.3 overs.







