The West Indies fast bowling legend, Michael Holding has welcomed the change in leadership Cricket West Indies (CWI) but says the regional governing body now needed to undergo serious constitutional change if it were to escape the cycle of poor governance, which had plagued it in the past.

Now a well-respected television broadcaster, the 65-year-old Holding, said a new constitution would allow for an enhanced governance structure.







