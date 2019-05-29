FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

SVG General Services Maple and Metrocint General Insurance Maple won yesterday’s matches in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

In the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knockout Championship, SVG General Services Maple defeated JYAMM Dynamic Girls 33-14, and Metrocint General Insurance Maple beat Mitres 43-38 in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Competition.

This afternoon at 5:00, Maple (4) will play against X-CEED Sports Club in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knock-Out Championship at the same venue.







