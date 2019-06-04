NATIONAL ISLAND TOUR VOLLEYBALL RESULTS

Gremlins secured their second win of the 2019 Junior Female Division of the National Volleyball Island Tour last weekend, at the Dickson Methodist School Hard Court, topping the 16 teams in the Competition after their team comprising Ettonia Antrobus, Holly-Ann George and Aaliyah Laborde won the four games in the Division.

Country Roots emerged new winner in the Senior Female Division with victories over Gremlins and Unique Touch. Fading light forced an early end to the Junior and Senior Male Divisions with two matches remaining in each Division, while Gremlins (1) are leading the 5-team Junior Male Division with three wins. Alliance, Country Roots and Gremlins (2) are tied with two wins each.

In the Senior Male Division, Country Roots with current national players Asmond Franklyn, Ronaldo Franklyn, Deandre Quashie and junior talent Jamaar Cropper won two games with two games remaining.

The four remaining games will be completed at the Girl’s High School Hard Court on 13th June, at 3:00 in the afternoon. The third leg of the Volleyball Tour will be held on 13th July at South Rivers.







