FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

French Verandah X-CEED clinched the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division FLOW National Netball Championships Knockout Title yesterday afternoon after beating Island Blends Maple 51-42 in the Final at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match at the same venue, SVG General Services Maple defeated Combined Schools 20-16 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knock-out.

This afternoon’s only match will be the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knock-out between SVG General Services Maple and X-CEED Sports Club at 5:00. It will also be played at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose.







