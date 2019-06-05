SVG SQUASH CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY ONE RESULTS

Day One results of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior National Squash Championships played yesterday at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue, here in Kingstown.

In the Men’s Open Round of 16: Jaydon Williams defeated Cauldric Fraser 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-7, 16-14, Mikal Quashie had the better of Mikhail Quashie 11-1, 11-3, 11-1, and Bradley Glasgow won from Jayden George 11-3, 11-4, 11-5.

In the Women’s Open Round 1: Jada Ross beat Nadira Morgan 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, and Sherian Slater won from Ciara George 11-4, 11-9, 11-9.

In Round 2: Amber Glasgow defeated Ciara George 11-5, 11-4, 11-4, and Sherian Slater won from Nadira Morgan 12-10, 11-6, 11-4.

The Championships will continue this afternoon at 4:30, with Round (3) matches in the Women’s Open Singles and Men’s Open Singles Quarter-finals at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue.







