Twilight Trading X-CEED defeated veteran Club Metrocint General Insurance Maple 53-43 yesterday afternoon to clinch the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Title of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

This year’s National Netball Championships are scheduled to close tomorrow also at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







