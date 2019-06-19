MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Hill 16 demolished Carriere WA-KAN-DA whipping them, 8-nil yesterday afternoon in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships at the Cane End Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted four of the goals, with a goal each by Kelroy Frederick, Emmerson Prince, and Kemron Williams. They also benefitted from an own goal scored by Carriere WA-KAN-DA.

This afternoon at 4:30, Fair Hall will clash with Mesopotamia also at the Cane End Playing Field.







