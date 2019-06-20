WINDIES NAMED UNDER-15 SQUAD FOR ENGLAND

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced yesterday, a 14-member West Indies Under-15 squad for the Barmy Army Cricket Tour of England from 8th to 18th August.

The squad is: Mavendra Dinyal, Rampertab Ramnauth, Isai Thorne, Jordan Johnson, Stephen Wedderburn, Nathan Sealy, Joshua Morris, Kamario Grant, Rashad Worrell, Andrew Rambaran, Justin Jagessar, Solomon Bascombe, Devin Tyson, and Divonie Joseph.

The Management Team Unit is: Steve Liburd (Head Coach/Manager), Brian Browne (Assistant Coach), and Phyllis Burnett (Physiotherapist).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related