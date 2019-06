Yesterday afternoon, in the Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship, a goal each by Valdo Anderson, Jerard Ashton and Kenford Phillips gave Caesar’s Real Estate Greggs FC a 3-2 victory over Mozambique at the Diamonds Playing Field.

SU-NA-LIE Richards and Waldrick Samuels scored the goals for Mozambique.

This afternoon at 4:30, SV United of Georgetown will meet Caesar’s Real Estate World X1 at the Diamonds Playing Field.







