VINCY MAS 2019 JOUVERT RESULTS

In the Jouvert Competition
KING OF J’OUVERT
|
COMPETITOR
|
PRESENTATION
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Road March T & T
|
1st
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Draft #32
|
2nd
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
People Say I Doctor Form 16 Election
|
3rd
QUEEN OF J’OUVERT
|
Portrayal
|
PRESENTATION
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
A done set for life
|
1st
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Hands off New Marshall
|
2nd
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Drilling for Energy ah Sue Frey
|
3rd
INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT
|
COMPETITOR
|
PRESENTATION
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
2 Seconds of Silence
|
1st
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Major says
|
2nd
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Hair comes Eye Zak Hunt
|
3rd
COUPLES OF J’OUVERT
|
COMPETITOR
|
PRESENTATION
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Welcome to Soca Land
|
1st
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Waiting fo Ded
|
2nd
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Bloody Hell Crazy
|
3rd
GROUPS
|
COMPETITOR
|
PRESENTATION
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
SVG Punch In
|
1st
|
Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization
|
The family Unit
|
2nd
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
T&T in Town
|
3rd
TRADITIONAL BANDS
|
Portrayal
|
Name of Band
|
Position
|
J’ouvert Fanatics
|
Think way yo war
|
1st
|
SVG Connect
|
School days are happy happy days
|
2nd
|
Green Hill Sports & Cultural Organization
|
Kon Grats U Lations
|
3rd
PAINT BANDS
|
NAME OF BAND
|
PORTRAYAL
|
Position
|
Paintopia
|
|
1st
|
Country Meets Town
|
Ocean 11
|
2nd
