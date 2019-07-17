VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL RESULTS

Heavy Rain last Saturday night allowed only two matches to be played when the VITA Malt Bequia Basketball Championships opened at the Hard Court at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, Bequia.

Young Duke defeated East Sidaz (2) 53-26 in the 2nd Division.

In the 1st Division, East Blazers beat Raptors 60-42.

The Championships will continue this afternoon. At 5:30, Rockets will meet Hornets in the Under-16 Division. Later at 7: 00, Hawks and Dragons will play their match that was rained out last Sunday, then at 9:00, there will be a 1st Division match between East Sidaz and Rising Stars.







