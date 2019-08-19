Flags are being flown at half-mast today, as a mark of respect for former Parliamentarian, the late Sir Vincent Beache, who will be laid to rest, following a State Funeral this afternoon.

Sir Vincent passed away on Monday August 5th, at the age of 87.

Official viewing of the body was held at the House of Assembly from 9:00 this morning.

Officials were invited to the viewing from 9:00 to 9:30 this morning, while the general public will view until 1:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service is scheduled to take place at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m., and interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

The family has requested that there should be no taking of photographs of the body, during the official viewing period.

There will be no viewing of the body at the Church, nor open tributes.

NBC Radio will bring live coverage of the State Funeral this afternoon.







