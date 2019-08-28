MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Awards Ceremony of the 2019 Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championship were held following last Sunday’s Final at the Cane End Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel of Hill Sixteen scored the Most Goals (16) of the Championships. The Best Defender, Yacka Frederick; Best Midfielder, Judisha Sayers; and Malden Scrubb was the Best Goal-keeper, and he was Most Valuable Player of the Final.

Hill Sixteen won the Title, second was Denis Byam’s Physical Therapy Downstreet United and System Three/Central Kingstown Combined third.

WAC-KAN-DA of Carierre won the Under-16 Title, with Richland Park second. System Three clinched the Under-16 Knock-Out Title, while Junior Richardson won the Groundsman Trophy for a second year running.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related