NORTH LEEWARD T/20 SUPER LEAGUE

Last weekend, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Rose Hall Future Legends won matches in the Jules Anthony/Vinlec North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Coulls Hill Rangers by 124 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 214-3 off 17 overs (Antonile Browne 55, Dion Bynoe 48), Coulls Hill Rangers 90 off 12.3 overs (Romoni Mars 48, Darius Martin 3-36).

Rose hall Future Legends beat Ajuba of Spring Village by 134 runs.

The scores: Rose Hall Future Legends 196-8 off 20 overs (Miles Bascombe 66, Shem Browne 52, Romando Browne 4-22, Rickel Stapleton 3-41),

Ajuba of Spring Village 62 off 11.5 overs (Ewaldo Stapleton 4-6, Marcus Castello 4-20).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related