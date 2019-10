Peto FC won the Knock-Out Title of the Ruddy’s Electrical/ HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship, with a 2-nil victory over Spring Village, yesterday afternoon at the Golden Grove Playing Field, at Fitz Hughes.

Cleon Westfield netted both goals from the penalty spot, the 1st in the 41st-minute, and the other in the 58th-minute. Cleon Westfield captured the Player of the Final.







