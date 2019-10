Primetime gained a 2-1 victory over Hand in Hand, in the HAIROUN/KCCU/DIGICEL Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

Shemar Wilkes and Rocheeme Garro scored a goal each for Primetime, while the goal for Hand in Hand was netted by Yaseem Dascent.







