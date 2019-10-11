In the Junior Division of the Secondary Schools Netball Championship, Bishop’s College Kingstown defeated Mountain View Adventist Academy 6-0, at the Kingstown Netball Center at New Montrose, yesterday.

North Union Secondary Schools won yesterday’s second match in the Junior Division. They beat Georgetown Secondary School 12-10.

In the Senior Division, Mountain View Academy outplayed Bishop’s College Kingstown 32-3. Georgetown Secondary School dominated their match against North Union Secondary with a 16-2 victory.



At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua beat St Joseph’s Covent Kingstown 11-5, and

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School beat Petit Bordel Secondary School 23-6 in the Junior Division, and 19-6 in the Senior Division.







