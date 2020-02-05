SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

A 13-member St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Women’s Cricket Team were well placed to retain the Windward Islands 50 overs Cricket Championship in St Lucia.

In the opening matches last Saturday, St Vincent and the Grenadines Women defeated Grenada Women by 8 wickets at the Gross Islet Playing Field.

The scores: Grenada Women 114 off 26.5 overs (Theresa Thomas 25, Carena Noel 22, Jannilea Glasgow 5-18), St Vincent and the Grenadines Women 118-2 off 24 overs (Cordel Jack 46 not out, Kimone Homer 29)

Dominica Women beat St Lucia Women by 18 runs at the DSCG. The scores: Dominica 171 off 47.2 overs, St Lucia 153 off 47.2 overs.

Last Sunday, St Lucia won from Grenada by 46 runs at DSCG. The scores: St Lucia 180 off 46.3 overs, Grenada 124 off 38.3 overs.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women defeated Dominica Women by 84 runs at the Gros Islet Playing Field.

The scores: St Vincent and the Grenadines Women 234 off 42.4 overs (Vinisha King 61, Cordell Jack 35, Japhina Joseph 30, Annica Andrew 3-46), Dominica Women 150 off 35 overs (Pearl Ettienne 41, Krisani Irish 30, Cordel Jack 3-37).







