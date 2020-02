The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Boys will meet the Senior Men’s team in a practice match at Victoria Park in Kingstown at 7:30 this evening, in preparation for the CONCACAF Boys Under-20 Championship Qualifying stage in Nicaragua from the 15th to the 23rd of this month.

17 teams are competing in the Championship. They have been divided into four Groups. St Vincent and the Grenadines are in Group A with hosts Nicaragua, Guyana, Montserrat and the U.S Virgin Islands.







