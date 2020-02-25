NLA SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The second round of matches in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship will be played this evening at Victoria Park.

At 6:00, Calliaqua Masters will meet Layou Masters, and at 7:00, SESCO will play against Greggs Masters. Both matches are in Group “A”.

The scheduled Group “B” match between COMPUTEC VINCY Masters and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters has been rescheduled.

13-teams are taking part in this year’s Tournament which opened on Sunday at Victory Park.

Group “A” comprises Sion Hill, Royal Roots, SESCO, Largo Height, Layou, Greggs, and Calliaqua, while group “B” are Richmond Hill, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, COMPUTEC VINCY Masters, Barrouallie, South Leeward and Vintage Gold.







