SECONDARY SCHOOLS VOLLEYBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Bethel High School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School 25-17, 12-25, 15-13 in the Girls Division of the Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship at the Hard Court of the Girls High School.

Georgetown Secondary School beat George Stephens Secondary School 25-17, 25-14 also in the Girls Championship at the Hard Court of the Georgetown Secondary School.

In the Boys Championship Georgetown Secondary School defeated Georgetown Stephens Secondary School 25-13, 25-10 at the Hard Court of the Georgetown Secondary School.







